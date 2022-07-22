New York: US Congressman Lee Zeldin, who is the Republican party’s candidate for New York Governor, was attacked while campaigning on Thursday by a blade-wielding man. The man accused of attacking U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin at an upstate event by apparently trying to stab the congressman was arrested and charged with attempted assault.Also Read - Man Who Transformed Into Black Alien Can't Get a Job Anywhere Due to His Extreme Look

The incident happened as Zeldin, who is challenging incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul this November, was addressing a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in the town of Perinton, outside Rochester. The attacker climbed onto a low stage where the congressman spoke to a crowd of dozens, flanked by bales of hay and American flags. A video posted on Twitter shows the two falling to the ground as other people try to intervene.

The attacker swung his weapon toward Zeldin's neck and told him, "You're done," according to the sheriff's spokesperson, Deputy Brendan Hurley.

Watch the video here:

Here is video of the attack involving Rep. Zeldin from witness Cody Crippen pic.twitter.com/Ur1CfpkdsS — Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) July 22, 2022

A Monroe County sheriff’s spokesperson said David Jakubonis, 43, was arrested after trying to attack Zeldin and was later arraigned on a charge of attempted assault in the second degree. He has been released without bail. It’s not clear whether Jakubonis has an attorney who can speak for him. A message seeking comment was left at a number listed for Jakubonis.

Among those who helped to subdue the attacker was Zeldin’s running mate, former New York Police Department Deputy Inspector Alison Esposito, said state GOP Chair Nick Langworthy.

“He is fine. He’s not seriously injured. It’s just a chaotic scene there,” Langworthy told the Associated Press. He said Zeldin had “just a little scrape” but it wasn’t what anyone would consider an injury.

A spokesperson for Zeldin said Friday that the candidate planned to continue his campaign appearances.

In a statement, Hochul condemned the attack and said she was “relieved to hear that Congressman Zeldin was not injured and that the suspect is in custody.”

Langworthy called on Hochul to issue a security detail for Zeldin to protect him on the campaign trail.

“This could have gone a lot worse. This could have really ended in a horrible way tonight and this is unacceptable,” he said.

(With inputs from Associated Press)