New Delhi: At least 12 people were killed and six others were injured as a longtime municipal employee opened fire inside a public works building in the US city of Virginia Beach on Friday. The mass shooting occurred at around 4 PM (Local time) as workers were winding down for the weekend.

The injured have been taken to the Virginia Beach General Hospital for treatment. Among the injured, one is a police officer who was “saved by his vest,” police said.

#UPDATE The Associated PresS: Number of dead in Virginia Beach shooting increases to 12; additional victim died on way to hospital, police chief says. https://t.co/YnChKnrNWk — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2019

“This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach. The people involved are our friends, coworkers, neighbour, colleagues,” CNN quoted Mayor Bobby Dyer as saying.

The suspect, who died at the scene, was a longtime employee in the public utility department, reported Sputnik quoting Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera at a press conference shortly after the incident.

FBI officials are also on the scene to assist the local authorities with an investigation on the incident.

Calling it ‘Just a horrific day’, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said,”Our thoughts are for the victims and families. We’re working with our law enforcement, first responders, our folks at the hospital and just making sure we take care of everybody right now.”

“I’m devastated to learn of the tragic shooting tonight in Virginia Beach. My heart is with everyone who lost a loved one, and I’m praying for a swift recovery for all those who have been injured,” Virginia Senator Tim Kaine stated.

Singer and music producer Pharrell Williams, a native of Virginia Beach, paid homage to the strength of his hometown. “We are praying for our city, the lives that were lost, their families and everyone affected. We are resilient. We will not only get through this but we’ll come out of this stronger than before we always do,” he tweeted.