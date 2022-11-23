Virginia Walmart Shooting: Multiple Dead, Several Injured After Superstore Manager Open Fires

A mass shooting has occurred at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia.

In this image from video police respond to the scene of a fatal shooting at a Walmart on Tuesday night, Nov. 22, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. (WAVY-TV 10 via AP)

Virginia: A mass shooting at a Walmart in Virginia’s Chesapeake on Tuesday night left several people dead and wounded, though the exact numbers were not immediately known, police said. Police are to responding to multiple fatalities and injuries inside the Walmart superstore in VA with officials saying the Manager at Walmart started to open fire shooting multiple employees inside. “Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle. The shooter is deceased,” the City of Chesapeake tweeted.

Over 35 to 40 minutes, officers found multiple dead people and injured people in the store and put rescue and tactical teams together to go inside and provide life-saving measures, the spokesman said.

Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle. The shooter is deceased. Follow us here for the only official updates. Our first responders are well-trained and prepared to respond; please give them space to do so. — City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) November 23, 2022

BREAKING🚨: A mass shooting has occurred at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia. Video we’ve obtained from Walmart employees outside the store show multiple police cars arriving and also employees recounting what happened. pic.twitter.com/dB4X4ii9yE — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) November 23, 2022

The latest from Chesapeake police on the mass shooting at the Sam’s Circle Walmart @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/6Bv8vNg7xw — Michelle Wolf (@MichelleWolfTV) November 23, 2022

Chesapeake police has informed that the suspect behind a mass shooting at a Walmart just off Battlefield Blvd. is dead. It’s still unclear just how many people were killed or injured in the shooting, but police say there are multiple of both. A police spokesperson told WAVY’s Michelle Wolf that no more than 10 people have died. “It’s unclear if the shooter was an employee. The shooter is now deceased. Officers are walking through the Walmart super center checking for victims,” he said.

Walmart said in a statement early Wednesday that it was “shocked” at the incident at its Chesapeake store, and that it was working closely with law enforcement.

A spokesperson for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, which has the area’s top trauma center, told local television station WAVY that five patients were being treated there.