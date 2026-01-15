Home

Visa major update: US to suspend immigrant visa processing for 75 countries, Pakistan, Bangladesh in list – Check full list

The Trump administration is going to suspend visa processing for visitors from 75 countries starting January 21. The list includes countries like - Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Visa Major Update: In a major decision, the United States under the Trump administration has suspended visa processing for 75 countries, to be implemented on January 21. This suspension includes neighbouring Pakistan and Bangladesh. The US Department issued an internal memo informing staff about the development.

US To Suspend Immigrant Visa Processing: Countries To Get Affected

The suspension applies to several major countries including Somalia, Afghanistan, Thailand, Brazil, Nigeria, Iraq, Egypt and Yemen. The pause also applies on countries that have conflict with America like – Russia, Iran.

