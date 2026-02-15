Home

Visa Rule VIOLATION In Saudi Arabia? Be prepared for heavy fines and deportation, Indians should stay alert – Know the rules

Saudi Arabia takes visa violations very seriously. In recent months, authorities have carried out special drives to catch and arrest those breaking visa rules.

Breaking Visa Rules In Saudi Arabia Can Be Costly: The government of Saudi Arabia is planning to take some strict actions against foreigners who violate visa rules. The government said those who stay beyond the visa deadline could be slapped with a fine of 50,000 riyals or may face up to six months’ imprisonment. The authorities can also deport them to their respective countries. This development has cautioned Indians as they constitute a major portion of the Saudi population. As per the new visa rules, failure to report an expired visit visa could result in fines, imprisonment and deportation. The Saudi authorities are keeping an eye on the sponsors as they could also face severe legal penalties.

Not only that, the Saudi Public Security has requested citizens to report visitors who overstay their visas.

Visa Rules Must Be Strictly Followed

According to Saudi authorities, visa violations can lead to strict legal liability under existing regulations. The data released by General Directorate of Passports stated that violations related to residency, labour and border security have increased in the Middle East country in recent months.

The Directorate of Passport has issued an advisory to residents, warning against assisting violators and requesting them not to employ or shelter persons violating residency, labour or border security laws.

Saudi Authorities Urge Public Cooperation

Saudi Arabian officials stressed that the cooperation of residents is crucial to enforcing the regulations. The government authorities have urged local people to report any visa-related violations.

It is to be noted that the Saudi police and authorities have made several arrests regarding visa violations in recent months.

Saudi Arabia Early Hajj Visa

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah recently announced the issuance of visas for the Hajj season (1447 AH). With the announcement, process has officially started on February 8, 2026. The announcement has come months ahead of the pilgrimage, which is scheduled for late May this year. The early announcement is part of a proactive effort to ensure a smooth and well-organised experience for pilgrims who visit the Middle East country for Hajj or Umrah.

