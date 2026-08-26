‘Vision of India I was taught…’: Zohran Mamdani opposes to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s upcoming event at NYC

His comments came as a group of 61 civil rights, faith-based, community and advocacy organisations urged Madison Square Garden to call off the August 29 event.

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'Vision of India I was taught...': Zohran Mamdani opposes to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's upcoming event at NYC (Image: X.com, PTI)

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has voiced his opposition to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s upcoming event at Madison Square Garden but said the city may not have the legal authority to stop a privately organised gathering. “I don’t support the rally, but I don’t know if the city has any jurisdiction on canceling a private event,” Mamdani told reporters on Tuesday.

His comments came as a group of 61 civil rights, faith-based, community and advocacy organisations urged Madison Square Garden to call off the August 29 event.

Mamdani said he opposed political movements built around an exclusionary idea of national identity. He also spoke about the values of India that he said were passed down to him by his family.

“As the first Indian American mayor in our city’s history,” Mamdani said, he was also conscious of his family’s continued ties to India, with his mother’s family still living there.

He said he grew up with an understanding of India as a “pluralistic society” and a “secular republic” where everyone belonging to the country had a place.

Mamdani added that he was deeply concerned by the growth of movements based on what he described as an exclusionary vision of a nation. He said he stood firmly against such an ideology both as an Indian American and as the mayor of one of the world’s most diverse cities.

#WATCH | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to address the Indian diaspora in New York for the ‘Universal Oneness Celebrations’ at Madison Square Garden on August 29, 2026. Ahead of the event, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said, “I also stand here as the first Indian American mayor… pic.twitter.com/MudVcDC83q — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2026

The campaign to stop the event has drawn support from several political leaders and representatives of different religious and social communities. Brad Lander, the Democratic nominee for New York’s 10th Congressional District, City Council Member Shahana Hanif, and representatives of Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Dalit and Christian groups appeared at a news conference outside New York City Hall.

Lander pointed to Madison Square Garden’s history, including its hosting of a German American Bund rally in 1939, and said the venue “should not host this one.”

Hanif said South Asian communities across New York had experienced the effects of what she described as the “hateful ideology and violence” linked to the RSS.

Amin Zama of the Indian American Muslim Council stressed that the campaign was not aimed at Hindus or Hinduism. He said the protest was against an ideology that, according to the group, seeks to connect citizenship and national identity with religious affiliation.