‘Rough waves, flipping boat’: Visuals from spot in Vietnam where boat tragedy occurred that killed 15 Indians

A boat carrying tourists capsized near Hon Rut Ngoi Island off Vietnam’s Phu Quoc on Saturday, with atleast 15 Indian tourists reported dead. Now, a video of the incident has come to light which shows rescuers encircling it.
The video was shared by a local journalist with the caption – “A speedboat carrying 32 Indian tourists sank near Hon May Rut Ngoai, Phu Quoc, at around 10:30 a.m. on July 11.”
BREAKING: TOURIST SPEEDBOAT SINKS OFF PHU QUOC
A speedboat carrying 32 Indian tourists sank near Hon May Rut Ngoai, Phu Quoc, at around 10:30 a.m. on July 11.
18 people had been rescued by early afternoon.
⚠️ Authorities say fatalities are feared, but the official death… pic.twitter.com/rTkrbZ6GQp
— NGO-SUGAR (@ngosugartp) July 11, 2026
He said rescue teams had saved 18 people, but the number of fatalities was still being verified. Authorities later confirmed 15 deaths, news agency AP reported.
The Indian Embassy said it is working closely with local authorities and monitoring the situation closely.
It said helplines have been established at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City and at the Embassy in Hanoi to provide information and assistance.
The first control room can be reached at: 84-36-281-7930, 84-91-552-3714 and 84-33-452-0414. The other one in Hanoi can be reached at: 84-91-308-9165. They are available for any assistance and queries, the Indian mission said.
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