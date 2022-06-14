Moscow: Amid reports of Vladimir Putin’s deteriorating health concerns, it was reported on Tuesday that the Russian President has appointed a ‘special’ bodyguard who collects his feces when he goes on international tours. Along with their primary duty to keep him out of harm, trips abroad necessitate another job for the bodyguards —collecting the 69-year-old’s excreta and sending it back to Russia.Also Read - India To Ban Rice Exports After Wheat? Find Out Here

The latest revelation came in an investigative report in French news magazine Paris Match by Russian journalists Regis Gente. The report further suggests that Federal Protective Service agents are responsible for collecting Putin’s poop in a specialised bag so it can be returned to Russia in a dedicated briefcase. Also Read - McDonald's Has A New Logo In Russia. Are You Loving It?

“Putin fears the possibility of any information about his health getting into the hands of foreign intelligence services. He wants to project the image that he will be ruling Russia indefinitely in order to deter any chaos associated with a change of power,” Rebekah Koffler, president of Doctrine & Strategy Consulting and a former DIA intelligence officer, told Fox News. Also Read - What Are 'War Bonds' That Ukraine Is Using To Fund Army? | Explained

Why is it so important?

It may be to ensure that information about Vladimir Putin’s health remains undiscovered by other countries or for predicting any future conditions through his DNA.

The reports found indirect evidence of this matter in 2019 when Putin was on tour in Saudi Arabia. His same bodyguard accompanied him to the bathroom when he was visiting France.

In another report, Independent claimed that his waste is collected in specialised packets, which are the placed in the dedicated briefcase for the journey home. Notably, Putin has been carrying out the practice since the beginning of his leadership.

His health condition has been in the focus since the Ukraine invasion started, and rumours have been making rounds that he is seriously ill.