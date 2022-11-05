Vladimir Putin Asks People To Withdraw From Kherson Amid Speculations Of ‘BIG Action’

Curfew was announced late Friday night in Kherson, Ukraine. Russian-appointed Kherson Governor Stremosov said the situation was going to worsen here.

A Ukrainian soldier talks to a civilian in the Kherson border region village, outside of Mykolaiv, on October 31, 2022. (BULENT KILIC / AFP)

Russia-Ukraine war: Curfew was announced late Friday night in Kherson, Ukraine. Russian-appointed Kherson Governor Stremosov said the situation was going to worsen here. Russia claims the Kherson province of Ukraine under its jurisdiction.

Indeed, now the Ukrainian army is constantly reclaiming its lost territory of Kherson. On the other hand, in Moscow, Russian President Putin has indicated major action against the Ukrainian army in Kherson.

MOST DANGEROUS ACTION EVER IN KHERSON

Putin has asked civilians to withdraw from Ukrainian-occupied Kherson. Putin said that the “most dangerous action ever is taking place in Kherson” and reiterated that Kherson is under the jurisdiction of Russia.

THE IMPORTANCE OF KHERSON FOR RUSSIA

Russia wants to capture the ports of the Black Sea. These ports are strategically important, as well as the trade route connecting the Mediterranean Sea also passes through here. Therefore, it is necessary to control them even for business.

Kherson is a leading Ship Manufacturer. Merchant Ships, Tankers, Container Ships, Icebreakers, and Arctic Supply Ships are made here. Russia can increase its maritime power by including this part in Russia.

Kherson is a major port located near the Black Sea. It is very close to the Russian border. Its geographical location has been strategically important for Russia since its annexation of Crimea in 2014. After including this part in Russia, Russia can build a bridge connecting Moscow with Donetsk in the Donbass and Crimea with Luhansk.