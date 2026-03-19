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Putin slams Trump and Netanyahu, calls Larijanis death a cowardly assassination, accuses US-Israel of violating International law

Putin slams Trump and Netanyahu, calls Larijani’s death a ‘cowardly assassination’, accuses US-Israel of violating International law

Talking to the media, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the attacks on the leaders of a sovereign country are against international law and humanitarian values.

Putin slams Trump and Netanyahu

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Vladimir Putin-Russian government has condemned the joint US-Israel attacks on Iran and said that ‘assassinations’ of Iran’s top leaders are reprehensible. It is important to note that this statement came after the death of senior Iranian leader Ali Larijani in an airstrike. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, responding to journalists’ questions, said, “We strongly condemn any actions aimed at harming the health of, assassinating, or eliminating members of the leadership of sovereign and independent Iran or other countries. We denounce such actions.”

Talking to the media, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the attacks on the leaders of a sovereign country are against international law and humanitarian values. Calling such attacks ‘unacceptable,’ Peskov urged both sides to start negotiations and enforce an immediate ceasefire. On Tuesday, Ali Larijani, head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, was killed in an airstrike in Tehran. His son and security personnel were also killed in the attack.

Who was Ali Larijani?

Ali Larijani was the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council

Larijani was among Iran’s most influential leaders.

He had previously served as the Speaker of Parliament and played a key role in nuclear negotiations.

In the recent conflict, he was at the center of the country’s security and military strategy.

On Tuesday, the IDF, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and later Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Ali Larijani had been killed, which Iran later confirmed.

claimed that Ali Larijani had been killed, which Iran later confirmed. Along with Larijani, Basij commander Gholamreza Soltani was also killed in the attack.

Thousands of people gathered on Wednesday in Tehran for the funerals of Larijani and Basij commander Gholamreza Soltani. Experts are of the opinion that Ali Larijani’s death is a major blow for Iran’s leadership. Since the killing of Khamenei on February 28, 2026, Iran’s top leadership has been under attack. Russia had earlier described it as a brutal assassination and a violation of international law. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei also expressed grief over Larijani’s death and vowed to take revenge against Israel.

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