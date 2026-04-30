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Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump hold 90-minute talks, discuss Iran conflict and White House shooting

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump hold 90-minute talks, discuss Iran conflict and White House shooting

The aide to the Russian president further said, "Donald Trump shared his assessment of the outcome of the concluded military confrontation as well as his views on the current difficult situation of Iran and its leadership."

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin (AI Image)

New Delhi: In a significant development, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on Wednesday spoke on the phone for more than 90 minutes. The Russian presidential office, the Kremlin, described the discussion as “friendly and businesslike” and said that several global issues were discussed, including the Iran war, the Ukraine conflict, and a recent shooting incident linked to a White House event.

While briefing journalists about the call, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said, “At Trump’s request, Vladimir Putin provided details about the current situation along the line of contact, where our forces are gaining a strategic advantage and pushing back enemy positions.”

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Donald Trump praised Russia for the recent Easter ceasefire. Meanwhile, Putin informed Trump about Russia’s readiness to announce a ceasefire during the upcoming Victory Day parade.

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Ceasefire agreement in Russia-Ukraine expected soon

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Donald Trump that Kyiv is “openly resorting to terrorist methods and is targeting purely civilian sites on Russian territory,” and “reaffirmed that the objectives of the special military operation will be achieved under any circumstances.”

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He further said, “Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump expressed almost similar assessments regarding the behavior of the Kyiv regime… which, encouraged and supported by Europeans, is pursuing a policy of prolonging the conflict.” Yuri Ushakov added that Trump has expressed hope that “an agreement to end the conflict in Ukraine will be reached soon.”

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin discussed Iran:

As per Yuri Ushakov, Putin heaped praises on Donald Trump’s decision to extend the ceasefire with Iran, calling it a “correct” step and saying it would “open the door for negotiations and help stabilize the situation in general.”

The aide to the Russian president further said, “Donald Trump shared his assessment of the outcome of the concluded military confrontation as well as his views on the current difficult situation of Iran and its leadership.”

Ushakov added that Russia will continue active contacts with the leaders of Iran, Israel, and the countries of the Persian Gulf, as well as with the American negotiating team.

Is the US preparing ‘short, powerful’ strikes on Iran?

The United States is reportedly planning for a short and powerful wave of strikes against Tehran. This development comes after the peace talks between the two countries were reportedly stalled in Islamabad after Iran reportedly refused to meet the US delegation.

According to a report by Axios, the sources familiar with the issue mentioned that the US Central Command (CENTCOM) is planning to target the major infrastructures in the region.

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