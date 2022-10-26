Moscow: The Kremlin has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday monitored drills of the country’s strategic nuclear forces involving multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles. The Kremlin added that Putin has overseen the training of Moscow’s strategic deterrence forces prepared to respond to the dangers of nuclear war. State television showed Putin supervising the exercise from the control room.Also Read - India Warns Russia Against Use Of Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin that the drills were intended to simulate a “massive nuclear strike” by Russia in retaliation for a nuclear attack on Russia. Also Read - Rishi Sunak Expresses Solidarity And Support To Ukraine, Russia Says 'No Hopes' For Better Ties With UK

The exercise comes amid soaring Russia-West tensions over Moscow’s actions in Ukraine. Also Read - Leave Ukraine Immediately: Indian Embassy Issues Fresh Advisory for Citizens

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Ivanovych Kuleba

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on the phone to Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Ivanovych Kuleba on Tuesday and assured support. The war between Ukraine and Russia has been going on for more than 9 months. The talks between the two leaders come at a time when Russia has alleged that Ukraine is preparing to use dirty bombs to spread propaganda against it.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said, “During the talks between Blinken and Kuleba, the United States has expressed confidence of its support.” Blinken has spoken of supporting Ukraine amid Russian aggression, atrocities, and Russia’s claims about dirty bombs.

Indian Embassy Asks Indian Citizens To Leave Ukraine Immediately

The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday issued a fresh advisory for its citizens to leave the country immediately by available means. The advisory added that some Indians have already left the war-torn country following its earlier advisory issued on October 19.

“In continuation of the advisory issued by the Embassy on 19th Oct, all Indian citizens in Ukraine are advised to immediately leave Ukraine by available means. Some Indian nationals have already left Ukraine pursuant to earlier advisory,” the Indian embassy in Ukraine’s capital said in a statement.