Russia Suspends Participation in Nuclear Arms Treaty with US

During his key address to the Russian Parliament, Putin noted that Moscow will not exit the New Start Treaty, but will temporarily withdraw.

Doing Everything Possible To Solve Conflict Peacefully: Vladimir Putin on Ukraine War

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced that Moscow will no longer participate in the last remaining nuclear treaty with the United States. During his key address to the Russian Parliament, Putin noted that Moscow will not exit the New Start Treaty, but will temporarily withdraw.

The Russian president further explained that the agreement was initially drawn up under completely different circumstances when Russia and the US did not perceive each other as adversaries. Now, however, according to the president, not only is the US issuing ultimatums to Russia, but NATO itself has essentially made an application to become part of the treaty as well.

Speaking in his state-of-the-nation address, Putin also said that Russia should stand ready to resume nuclear weapons tests if the U.S. does so, a move that would end a global ban on nuclear weapons tests in place since Cold War times.

Explaining his decision to suspend Russia’s obligations under New START, Putin accused the U.S. and its NATO allies of openly declaring the goal of Russia’s defeat in Ukraine.

“They want to inflict a ‘strategic defeat’ on us and try to get to our nuclear facilities at the same time,” he said.

Putin argued that while the U.S. has pushed for the resumption of inspections of Russian nuclear facilities under the treaty, NATO allies had helped Ukraine mount drone attacks on Russian air bases hosting nuclear-capable strategic bombers.

“The drones used for it were equipped and modernized with NATO’s expert assistance,” Putin said. “And now they want to inspect our defense facilities? In the conditions of today’s confrontation, it sounds like sheer nonsense.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.