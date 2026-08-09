Vladimir Putin makes final push to sell Su-57 to India as Russia offers three deadly missiles and fill ecosystem

Combined with India’s multi-layered air defence system, the Su-57 stealth fighter could significantly enhance India’s defensive and offensive capabilities against China and Russia.

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Russian President Vladimir Putin and PM Modi

New Delhi: In a concerning development, reports have stated that the possibility of India buying a fifth-generation fighter jet has almost faded. This comes at the time that India has made it clear that it is in talks with France to develop the sixth-generation fighter aircraft. It is important to note that Russia is making every effort to sell its Su-57 stealth fighter jet to India. According to the latest reports, Russia has prepared an entire package to make a new proposal to India for the Su-57 stealth fighter.

The package reportedly includes not just the aircraft and technology transfer, but the transfer of the entire ecosystem to India. Russia’s new proposal also includes next-generation weapons for the fighter jet.

What is included in Russia’s Su-57 stealth fighter package?

The package Russia is reportedly planning to offer India includes:

Kh-69 stealth cruise missile: This is a highly capable cruise missile specifically designed to destroy enemy air defence systems. The missile has a range of around 290 km.

R-77M air-to-air missile: Russia has offered its highly capable R-37M air-to-air missile as part of the package.

It has a range of 300–400 km and can reportedly travel at Mach 6, six times the speed of sound.

It is known as an “AWACS killer” because it is designed to target airborne early-warning and control (AWACS) aircraft and tanker aircraft.

Kinzhal and Zircon hypersonic missiles: Russia has also discussed integrating the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal, which has a reported range of around 2,000 km and a speed of up to Mach 10, with the Su-57, along with the Zircon hypersonic missile, which is capable of rapidly striking enemy air-defence systems.

These are three weapons that could wreak havoc in enemy territory, especially considering India’s strong electronic warfare capabilities. Combined with India’s multi-layered air defence system, the Su-57 stealth fighter could significantly enhance India’s defensive and offensive capabilities against China and Russia.