Home

News

Putin in massive trouble as Russias drilling activity hits three-year low, India also likely to be impacted | Heres how

Putin in massive trouble as Russia’s drilling activity hits three-year low, India also likely to be impacted | Here’s how

Russia is a major player in the OPEC+ alliance alongside Saudi Arabia. Notably, Russia has recorded a massive decline in production for two consecutive months amid export constraints

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin

New Delhi: Vladimir Putin is reportedly beginning to feel the economic impact of the war, as Russian oil producers cut drilling activity in 2025 to its lowest level in three years. The development has raised concerns about future production growth in the coming months. Sanctions, lower oil prices, and currency fluctuations have affected profitability. As per the industry data, about 29,140 kilometers were drilled in production wells last year, nearly 3.4 percent less than in 2024.

It is important to note that drilling began to slow from June onward, after the strong activity at the start of the year. In December, drilling fell by nearly 16 percent compared to a year earlier. The decline in Russia’s drilling activity could impact international oil supply. This has implications for India as well.

ALSO READ: Did India stop buying Russian oil under Trump’s pressure? Russia issues firm rebuttal

How It Will Impact India:

It may not be good news for India, which imports more than 80 percent of its crude oil requirements.

India has recently reduced its purchases of Russian crude oil, although it had previously been the largest buyer of Russian crude.

Fluctuations in the international crude oil market directly affect India.

The drop in Russia’s drilling activity reflects growing pressure on Russian oil companies

Factors like weak global crude prices, stricter Western sanctions leading to heavy discounts on Russian barrels, and a stronger ruble.

Russia: A Key Player in OPEC+

Russia is a major player in the OPEC+ alliance alongside Saudi Arabia. Notably, Russia has recorded a massive decline in production for two consecutive months amid export constraints. Reduced drilling could add further pressure as OPEC+ evaluates its future supply policy.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Experts are of the opinion that the oil production trends typically follow drilling activity with a lag of several months. They further added that the slowdown reflects a shift by companies into cash-preservation mode as profitability weakens. There has been a significant fall in the price of Russia’s main export blend, Urals crude.

Discounts to Brent widened after sanctions targeted major producers such as Rosneft and Lukoil. This prompted buyers to demand even steeper discounts. At the same time, the ruble strengthened sharply against the dollar.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.