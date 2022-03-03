Paris: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted the director of the Grevin Museum in Paris to remove the wax statue of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This comes a week after Russia began invading Ukraine on February 24. “We have never represented dictators like Hitler in the Grevin Museum, we don’t want to represent Putin today,” the director of the museum said. He added that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy might be a contender for the spot in the museum. The statue, which was created in 2000, was moved to a warehouse until further notice.Also Read - Spotify Closes Office In Russia ‘Indefinitely’ In Response To Attack On Ukraine, To Limit Russian-Backed Streaming Content

According to a report in Reuters, tourists and others who visited the museum over the weekend attacked the statue. "Given what has happened, we and our staff do not want to have to fix his hair and appearance every day," said the museum's director, Delhommeau.

Asked who might now replace Putin in the empty spot between the statues of U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Delhommeau said it might be Ukraine’s Zelenskyy. “Maybe president Zelenskyy will take his place…he has become a hero for having resisted and for not fleeing his country. He could perfectly well take his place his among the great men of history and today,” said the director, as quoted by Reuters.