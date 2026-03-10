Home

Putin’s ENTRY into US-Israel-Iran conflict, shares proposals to end war ‘quickly’

The Kremlin informed on Monday that the telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin was initiated by Donald Trump.

Putin Shares Proposals To End Iran War: Amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia due to United States-Israel and Iran ongoing conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a dramatic entry and proposed to end the war quickly. Putin held a telephonic conversation with Trump on Monday (local time) during which both leaders discussed the escalating situation in the Middle East. During the conversation, the Russian President suggested several proposals to his US counterpart aimed at ending the US-Israel-Iran war ‘quickly’.

What Did Kremlin Say?

The Kremlin on Monday informed that the phone call initiated by the Trump administration and the conversation between the leaders lasted nearly an hour. Putin’s foreign affairs advisor, Yuri Ushakov, stated that both the leaders discussed several topics and had a ‘specific and useful’ exchange of views.

