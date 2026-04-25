Home

News

Vladimir Putins plan to make humans live for 150 years is in process under supervision of Russian scientists

Vladimir Putin’s plan to make humans live for 150 years is in process under supervision of Russian scientists

Russia's Minister of Science and Education, Denis Sekirinsky, has claimed that researchers in his country are on track to create the world's first gene-therapy drug.

VYACHESLAV PROKOFYEV / POOL/AFP via Getty Images (VYACHESLAV PROKOFYEV)

New Delhi: A discussion held last year between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping became a subject of global conversation. The two leaders were discussing a specific medication that could potentially allow humans to live for up to 150 years. Several months after that conversation, it has now emerged that Russian scientists are developing the “world’s first drug” designed to halt the ageing process. If this research proves successful, human life expectancy could be significantly extended.

Russia’s Minister of Science and Education, Denis Sekirinsky, has claimed that researchers in his country are on track to create the world’s first gene-therapy drug. This medication is designed to block the RAGE (Receptor for Advanced Glycation End-products) gene. The activation of this gene triggers cellular senescence—the ageing of cells. If this gene is blocked, the cellular ageing process will come to a halt.

‘Significant Progress in Drug Development’

While Denis Sekirinsky claimed to have made progress in developing an anti-ageing drug, he did not provide any concrete evidence to substantiate this significant assertion. Sekirinsky—a technocrat with ties to the Kremlin—stated that gene therapy for ageing is a promising field and expressed optimism that major breakthroughs would be achieved in this domain.

Sekirinsky explains that the RAGE gene functions as a receptor. Its activation initiates the aging of cells; conversely, blocking this gene allows cells to retain their youthful vitality for a prolonged period. Based on this very principle, the objective has been established to develop the world’s first gene-therapy drug capable of blocking this specific receptor.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Putin Himself Is Keeping a Close Watch!

Sekirinsky notes that this field—focused on extending human longevity—relies heavily on modern genetic technologies and represents one of the most promising avenues in the fight against aging. This work is being undertaken by experts from the Institute of Biology of Aging and Medicine. It has accelerated ongoing efforts toward the development of a drug for longevity.

Prior to this, it came to light that Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered scientists to submit information regarding research aimed at combating ageing. Citing a Russian source, the Daily Mail reported that “the Big Boss” (Putin) has assigned a task, and officials are striving to fulfill it by every possible means, as quickly as possible.

Putin Expressed His Desire to Jinping

Last year in Beijing, a private conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping was inadvertently captured on a microphone. Putin, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong Un were walking together during a military parade held in Beijing to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Putin was heard remarking that biotechnology is advancing rapidly. He noted that human organs could be continuously transplanted, enabling individuals to live for a significantly longer time—perhaps even attaining immortality. In response, Jinping remarked that current estimates suggest humans could potentially live for up to 150 years.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.