Moscow: Amid escalating war on the 9th day of the Ukraine invasion, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin on Friday said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has left Ukraine and is in Poland. "Zelensky left Ukraine. The deputies of the Verkhovna Rada said that they could not get to him in Lvov. Now he is in Poland," he wrote.

However, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, declined to comment on information about the whereabouts of Zelenskyy at the moment. Also Read - 1,000 Indians Still Stranded In Ukraine's Conflict Zones, Trying To Evacuate Them: Govt

“For the safety of the President, we will not distribute information about where he is now. I will also neither refute nor confirm information about his whereabouts,” he was quoted as saying at a press conference in Lvov. Also Read - India Abstains In Ukraine-Related UN Human Rights Council Vote Against Russia

Earlier it was reported that the United States offered him evacuation, but he refused. Other reports also claimed that Zelensky left the Ukrainian capital earlier last week, with the president refuting them and posting several video messages in which he said he remained in Kyiv.

As per fresh reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there is “no talk” of Russia and Ukraine signing any formal documents after Thursday’s second round of talks between the two sides.

In a statement earlier, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Russian National Defence Control Centre, said that the Kyiv regime had almost completely lost the ability to manage the administrations of the regions and regions of the country.

“Firstly, the Kyiv regime has almost completely lost the ability to manage the administrations of the regions and districts of the country. Secondly, civil law administrations in cities and towns of Ukraine are deprived of the right to deal with the civilian population, they are unable to solve elementary issues of a social and domestic nature,” he said, RT reported.

According to him, in most Ukrainian cities and towns, national battalions of the so-called territorial defence are rampaging, which, in fact, are “Nazis and mercenaries who joined them, terrorists and bandits, including those of foreign origin”.

(With inputs from agencies)