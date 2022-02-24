New Delhi: Ukraine on Thursday urged for India’s support as Russian military attacked Kyiv and said it was “waiting for an active support” from the country’s leadership in “stopping this war”. Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”Also Read - FAA Expands No-Fly Zone, Prohibits US Flights Over Ukraine, Belarus And Western Russia

"We are waiting for active support of the Indian leadership in stopping this war," Dr. Igor Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine to India was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Ukraine also urged India to play "peacekeeping role" while requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak to President Vladimir Putin in view of simmering tensions with Russia.

“I think that in this case, your Prime Minister can address Mr Putin. He can address our President. Many times in history, India played a peacekeeping role. We’re asking for your strong voice to stop this war,” Dr Polikha said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Dr Igor Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine to India seeks Government of India's intervention amid #RussiaUkraineConflict; urges PM Narendra Modi to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/L1b48I42DN — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he unleashed an attack on Ukraine in a televised address early Thursday, drawing international condemnation.

Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an invasion that could cause massive casualties, topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government and threaten the post-Cold War balance on the continent.

Ukrainians started fleeing some cities, and the Russian military claimed to have incapacitated all of Ukraine’s air defenses and air bases within hours.President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared martial law, saying Russia has targeted Ukraine’s military infrastructure.

Ukrainians who had long braced for the prospect of an assault, while never knowing precisely when it would come, were urged to stay home and not to panic even as the country’s border guard agency reported an artillery barrage by Russian troops from neighboring Belarus.