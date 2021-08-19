Kabul: The Taliban leaders on Thursday issued a statement and said they want good diplomatic and trade relations with all countries. Saying that they have not talked about doing business with any country, the leaders rejected any rumors that are not true.Also Read - Resistance Movement in Afghanistan- Will Amrullah Saleh Be Successful in Eradicating Taliban

The statement from the Taliban came amid global concerns over the stunning collapse of the government in Afghanistan and the Taliban's takeover. The world leaders have expressed concerns over the Taliban regime leading to safe havens for terrorists on Afghanistan soil. World leaders such as the UK and Italy have called for urgent G7 and G20 summits to discuss the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it has suspended Afghanistan’s access to its resources, including around $440 million in new monetary reserves, due to a lack of clarity over the country’s government after the Taliban took control of Kabul.

On Thursday, the Taliban celebrated Afghanistan’s Independence Day by declaring it had beaten “the arrogant of power of the world” in the United States.

In another development, a Taliban member on Thursday announced to a crowd outside the Kabul airport that only people with travelling documents will be allowed access.

“A man who claims to be in charge of airport security told us that all people who do not have legal documents must leave the gate as soon as possible,” a resident Mohammad Jamil told Xinhua news agency.

On Sunday night, former President Ashraf Ghani left the country, as the Taliban fighters entered the national capital and took control of Kabul. On Sunday, the security forces failed to stop people entered the airport building and runways.

On early Monday, the Taliban took control of the airport and agreed to provide safe passage for people who hold documents. The US forces started to evacuate diplomats and Afghans who worked for them early Sunday.