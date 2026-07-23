‘Want to personally look after development’: Nawaz Sharif’s expresses desire to become PM of PoK, says ‘It’s my second home’

PoK is expected to hold elections between July 27 and August 10, with the PML-N contesting against the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which is also part of Pakistan's federal ruling coalition.

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Nawaz Sharif's expresses desire to become PM of PoK, says 'It's my second home'

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said he wants to become the Prime Minister of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) if his party wins the upcoming elections in the region. Sharif, who is also the elder brother of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said he wants to personally look after the development of PoK, calling it his “second home.”

Speaking at an election rally in Muzaffarabad, the capital of PoK, Sharif said his ancestors came from Kashmir. He added that if the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) forms the government in PoK, he will ask his brother to appoint him as the region’s Prime Minister so that he can directly oversee development work.

His remarks come at a time when PoK is witnessing widespread protests and political unrest.

Several cities, including Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Mirpur and Sudhnoti, have seen demonstrations against the government. Protesters, led by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), are demanding cheaper wheat, lower electricity prices, a share in royalties from hydropower projects, and an end to what they describe as special benefits enjoyed by politicians and government officials.

The protests have also led to violent clashes and a security crackdown. According to reports, around 30 people have died during the unrest so far.

PoK is expected to hold elections between July 27 and August 10, with the PML-N contesting against the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which is also part of Pakistan’s federal ruling coalition.

Last week, the JKJAAC temporarily paused its planned long march to give the government more time to respond to its demands. However, the group has now announced that it will resume its large-scale protest march towards Muzaffarabad while continuing sit-in demonstrations across the region.