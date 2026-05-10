Home

News

War about to end: Putin makes big announcement on Russia-Ukraine war, names his preferred interlocutor

‘War about to end’: Putin makes big announcement on Russia-Ukraine war, names his preferred interlocutor

The Kremlin has said that the ongoing peace talks mediated by US President Donald Trump's administration have been stopped for the time being.

(File image)

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that he thinks the Ukraine war is about to end. He made the statement just hours after pledging victory over Ukraine in Moscow’s smallest Victory Day parade in years. Speaking to reporters about the Russia-Ukraine war, Putin said, “I think this matter is now coming to an end.” The war is Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II. He also said he would be willing to negotiate new security arrangements for Europe, and his preferred interlocutor would be former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder.

US-brokered Peace Talks Fail

The Kremlin has said that the ongoing peace talks mediated by US President Donald Trump’s administration have been stopped for the time being. Putin has repeatedly vowed that he will continue to fight until all of Russia’s various war objectives are achieved. Moscow calls the war a “special military operation”. Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The war has created the most serious crisis in relations between Russia and the West since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962.

Putin Takes Aim At Western Leaders

Putin was speaking in the Kremlin after giving his views on the causes of the war. He blamed Western leaders for the war. Putin said they had promised after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 that NATO would not expand eastward, but they later tried to pull Ukraine into the EU’s sphere of influence. His statement came hours after the Victory Day parade held on May 9, a national holiday. This day celebrates the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Why Does Putin Want A Ceasefire?

Russian troops have been fighting in Ukraine for more than four years. That’s more than the length of time Soviet forces fought in World War II. In Russia, that war is called the ‘Great Patriotic War’ of 1941-45. For Putin, this war is now becoming a cause for concern. Millions of people have died in the war, large parts of Ukraine have been devastated, and Russia’s $3 trillion economy has been badly affected. Russia’s relations with Europe are at their worst since the end of the Cold War.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.