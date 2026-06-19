‘War has weakened Iran, it is finished’: Says Donald Trump after signing peace deal with Tehran

Trump wrote, "The war has weakened Iran! Now they have no air force, navy, anti-aircraft equipment, radar, or really anything at all."

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New Delhi: US President Donald Trump declared that Iran is “finished” and vowed that Tehran would not receive “a single cent”—not even a penny—from the United States. He claimed that the conflict had devastated the country’s military capabilities, leaving it without an air force, navy, or essential defence systems.

In several posts on Truth Social, Trump dismissed criticism from political opponents and stated that the conflict had severely diminished Iran’s military strength.

Trump wrote, “The war has weakened Iran! Now they have no air force, navy, anti-aircraft equipment, radar, or really anything at all.”

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US President Takes Aim At Democrats

The US President also targeted the Democrats, mocking the suggestion that Iran might be in a stronger position now than it was a few months ago.

Trump said, “Yet the Democrats say Iran is in a better position now than it was four months ago. Can you believe they get away with this? How stupid can some people be?” Trump added that it was Tehran, not Washington, that had sought talks following the conflict. He wrote, “We didn’t meet out of desperation; Iran did. They are finished!” He signalled a tough stance regarding any ongoing diplomatic efforts.

The President further stated that the United States would stick to its current timeline and provide no financial relief to Tehran. Trump said, “We’ll play it out for 60 days. They won’t get any money—not even ten cents!”

‘Tehran Will Receive No Financial Aid’

These remarks come amidst an ongoing debate regarding the impact of the conflict on Iran’s military capabilities and the future of negotiations between Washington and Tehran. Trump’s remarks underscore his administration’s view that applying pressure on Iran has yielded results, even as critics question whether this strategy can lead to a definitive agreement.

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On Wednesday evening, Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian electronically signed a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding. The aim is to end the conflict that began on February 28 involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

Under the memorandum, Washington and Tehran are expected to engage in talks for 60 days—with the possibility of an extension—to reach a final agreement regarding Iran’s nuclear program and international sanctions. According to the terms of the deal, Iran would immediately reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, while the US would lift its naval blockade; this was stated by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who also signed the document as a mediator.