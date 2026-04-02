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War will continue until...: Iran issues BIG statement after Donald Trumps Stone Age threat

‘War will continue until…’: Iran issues BIG statement after Donald Trump’s ‘Stone Age’ threat

Iran-US War: Iran has responded strongly to US President Trump's statement about pushing the country back to the stone age. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

'War will continue until...': Iran issues BIG statement after Donald Trump's 'Stone Age' threat (AI-generated image)

Iran-US War: The tensions in Western Asia are constantly escalating, and now that both Iran and the United States have had a sharp exchange of statements, they are expected to widen further. Iran has given a strong warning in response to the remarks of US President Donald Trump, in which he talked about pushing the country “back to the Stone Age”. Later, the response of Iran came within just a few hours of Trump’s address. The US president also shared a remark that the military tendencies of Iran have also become extremely weak.

Iran rejects Trump’s claims

After US President Donald Trump talked about pushing Iran back to the Stone Age, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters’ spokesperson said that the US does not completely understand the military strength of Iran.

The spokesperson said, “You know nothing of our vast strategic capabilities”, in an official statement. He also rejected the claim of Donald Trump that Iran has fewer missile launches left, along with how its missile and drone capabilities have become “dramatically curtailed”.

‘War will continue’: Iran

Iran has also made it clear that the war is quite far from being over. The statement comes as a warning for the Donald Trump-led United States and Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israel that the attacks will continue to happen and may become even stronger. The spokesperson also added that Iran is in a state of preparedness to launch “wider, stronger, and more destructive” strikes if the tensions continue to exist. The statement read, “This war will continue until you face permanent humiliation, regret, and surrender,” highlighting Iran’s determination to fight against the attacks led by the US.

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Ebrahim Zolfaghari also insisted that the major military assets of Iran are still operational and these include missile production facilities, long-range drones, air defence systems, and electronic warfare capabilities. He added, “Our strategic military production takes place at locations you do not know about and will never reach.”

Trump promises to push Iran back to the Stone Age

President Trump, in his address on Wednesday, said, “We’re going to bring them back to the Stone Ages, where they belong,” talking about Iran.

Brigadier General Seyed Majid Moosavi replied to the post of US Defence Secretary, Pete Hegseth and said, “It is you who are taking your soldiers to their graves, not Iran, whom you seek to drag back to the Stone Age. Hollywood delusions have so poisoned your minds that, with your paltry 250-year history, you threaten a civilization over 6,000 years old.”

Hegseth had highlighted Trump’s ‘Stone Age’ remark in the post.

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