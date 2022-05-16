Dubai: Supa Mandiwanzira, former minister of ICT & cyber security, Zimbabwe, speaking at the WION Global Summit said “in the world of the internet somebody sitting in London can announce the election results, you can’t control it”. “The process of making laws is very bureaucratic, it can never be ahead of technology,” Zimbabwe’s former minister of ICT & cyber security said during the session on digital warfare.Also Read - Russia's Invasion of Ukraine Will Have Far-reaching Consequences for Entire World: Ukrainian Minister Dmytro Senik

“The reality is that the politicians are understanding the risks when it comes to their power. Cyber security is right at the bottom of the list.” Also Read - ICC Approves Player Replacement For Zimbabwe in U-19 CWC

#WIONGlobalSummit | They say ‘the first casualty of war is truth’, but must now change to ‘the first casualty of war is the internet’: Supa Mandiwanzira (@SupaCollinsM), Former Minister of ICT & Cyber Security, Zimbabwe#MissionPeace LIVE TV: https://t.co/OxEFGlw7aN pic.twitter.com/tjrZyk1UZm — WION (@WIONews) May 16, 2022

Also Read - US To Lift Travel Ban On 8 Southern African Countries

“For as long we weaponise the internet, the fear is we will go back to an age where nobody cares. You cannot allow a few countries to invest and run the technology,” Mandiwanzira asserted.

“Wars have always been fought on land, air, sea and space. Now, wars are being fought in cyberspace, you are in a sense legitimising cyber attacks,” he added.