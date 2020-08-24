New Delhi: Days after Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny was hospitalised after allegedly drinking poisoned tea, Siberian doctors who treated him said they ‘saved his life’ but there was no trace of poison. Also Read - Sputnik V: Russia Plans to Produce 6 Million Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine Per Month, Claims Report

Kremlin critic and long-time opponent of President Vladamir Putin, Navalny fell unconscious on a flight to Moscow last week and had to be hospitalised immediately. He was on ventilator support and in a coma.

According to his spokesperson, the 44-year-old leader drank a cup of tea which was laced with poison.

“We assume that Alexei was poisoned with something mixed into the tea. It was the only thing that he drank in the morning. Doctors say the toxin was absorbed faster through the hot liquid,” his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh told reporters, adding that he was unconscious and in “serious condition”.

However, hospital authorities denied poisoning saying that would have been much easier to diagnose if that were the case.

“We saved his life with great effort and work. If we had found some kind of poison that was somehow confirmed then it would have been a lot easier for us. It would have been a clear diagnosis, a clear condition and a well-known course of treatment,” the head doctor told Reuters.

The hospital authorities did not reveal the exact cause of illness but they said that Navalny was diagnosed with metabolic disease which might have brought down his blood sugar levels.

Alexei has been a target by poisoning many times before this. In July last year, Alexei suspected poisoning when he was in the police custody and suffered a mysterious allergic reaction. He had also endured chemical burns to his eye in 2017 when attackers threw a green antiseptic at his face outside his office.