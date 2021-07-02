Washington DC: A construction worker who was trapped for more than one hour inside a partially-built five-storey building that collapsed here amid a heavy storm was evacuated safely by the search and rescue team. The man and four other injured workers who were rescued from the debris shortly were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Also Read - 7 Killed, Dozens Injured in Building Collapse After Explosion in Bangladesh

“We do not know what caused the collapse, but there was a severe storm passing they the area. Two structures to the right suffered some damage secondary to the collapse and a vacant structure to the right suffered major damage,” a spokesperson for DC Fire and EMS told Fox News. “ Also Read - 5 Dead, 156 Missing in US Florida Building Collapse

Last week, a total of 18 people were confirmed dead and another 156 people remain missing after a 12-story residential building partially collapsed early in Miami-Dade County in southeastern US state Florida. Also Read - One Dead as Three Houses Collapse in Mumbai’s Lokhandi Chwal, 2nd Incident in 24 Hours

About 70 of the condo’s 130 apartments were destroyed or damaged, according to Frank Rollason, director of Miami-Dade Emergency Management.

Following the incident, President Joe Biden had traveled to the scene of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Florida.