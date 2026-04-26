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Washington Hilton Shooting: Donald Trump insists on construction of a large, secure, and safe ballroom within White House complex

Washington Hilton Shooting: Donald Trump insists on construction of a large, secure, and safe ballroom within White House complex

Trump asserted that had the "top-secret military ballroom" currently under construction at the White House already been completed, this incident would never have occurred.

While advocating for the ballroom, Trump noted that in addition to being aesthetically beautiful, it incorporates high-level security features.

New Delhi: A shooting incident during a dinner event at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, held at the Washington Hilton Hotel, has caused a sensation. President Donald Trump had arrived at the Washington D.C. Hilton Hotel for the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. During the event, an individual opened fire near a security checkpoint. This created an atmosphere of chaos throughout the entire proceedings.

President Trump Calls for Construction of a Ballroom

President Trump has now posted a statement regarding the incident. Writing on his social media platform, Truth Social, he stated that the events of last night underscore precisely why our great military, the Secret Service, law enforcement, and various other entities have been advocating—for the past 150 years—for the construction of a large, secure, and safe ballroom within the White House complex.

Trump asserted that had the “top-secret military ballroom” currently under construction at the White House already been completed, this incident would never have occurred. He emphasized that its construction should be expedited as much as possible.

Equipped with High-Level Security Features

While advocating for the ballroom, Trump noted that in addition to being aesthetically beautiful, it incorporates high-level security features. He pointed out that there are no rooms situated directly above it from which unauthorized individuals could gain access. It is situated within the confines of the White House—widely regarded as the most secure building in the world.

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Trump further mentioned that a lawsuit regarding the ballroom project has been filed by a woman who was walking her dog. He argued that she possesses no legal standing to file such a suit and demanded that it be withdrawn immediately. Furthermore, he insisted that no obstacles of any kind should be placed in the path of its construction. He confirmed that the ballroom project remains within budget and will be completed shortly. He concluded by thanking the public for their attention to this matter.

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