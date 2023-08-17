Watch: 10 Killed As Charter Plane Crashes onto Expressway in Malaysia, Chilling Video Emerges

Home

Kuala Lumpur: In a horrific incident, at least 10 people died on Thursday after a charter plane crashed onto an expressway north of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. According to a CNN report citing the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia statement, six passengers and two flight crew were onboard the plane which had departed from Langkawi International Airport and was heading to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport.

2.47 p.m. [local time (2.47 a.m. ET)] and landing clearance was given at 2:48 pm.” It further said that the control tower noticed smoke billowing from the site of the crash at 2:51 pm (local time). According to the statement, the aircraft had made no mayday call.

Watch

Beechcraft Premier I carrying six passengers and two crew crashes while attempting to land at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Malaysia. pic.twitter.com/XppomvROvt — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) August 17, 2023



Selangor Police Head Hussein Omar Khan said that the plane crashed into a car and a motorcycle, each carrying one person, CNN reported citing Malaysia-based state newspaper Berita Harian.

Hussein Omar Khan said, “Forensic personnel are in the process of collecting the remains and will bring them to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang for a post-mortem examination and identification process,” CNN reported citing Berita Harian.

Khan further said that the Ministry of Transport will carry out a probe into the incident. Videos and images from the site of the crash showed a burnt section of the highway cordoned off with smoke in the air.

