WATCH: Chaos At Tehran Metro Station After Security Forces Open Fire On Commuters, Disturbing Visuals Emerge

Iran is facing one of its biggest and most unprecedented shows of dissent following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman detained by the morality police allegedly for not wearing her hijab properly.

Updated: November 17, 2022 12:24 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

Tehran/Iran: Amid intensifying anti-hijab protests, a stampede-like sitution erupted at a metro station in Tehran as Iranian security forces opened fire on agitators. A video of the incident has been doing rounds on social media where commuters can be seen falling on each other on the platform. In another video, security forces were seen attacking women without hijab (headscarves) on an underground train.

IRAN PROTEST: SECURITY FORCES ATTACKING WOMEN WITHOUT HIJAB

For the unversed, Iran is facing one of its biggest and most unprecedented shows of dissent following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman detained by the morality police allegedly for not wearing her hijab properly.

Public anger over her death has combined with a range of grievances against the Islamic Republic’s oppressive regime to fuel the demonstrations, which continue despite law makers urging the country’s judiciary to “show no leniency” to protesters.

Despite the threat of arrests – and harsher punishments for those involved – Iranian celebrities and athletes have stepped forward to support the anti-government protests in recent weeks.

Since the start of the protests, deaths have been recorded across 22 provinces, according to the IHRNGO. Latest reports said that at least 326 people have been killed so far. Most were reported in Sistan and Baluchistan, Tehran, Mazandaran, Kurdistan, and Gilan provinces.

Published Date: November 17, 2022 12:18 PM IST

Updated Date: November 17, 2022 12:24 PM IST