Watch: Dubai’s Burj Khalifa Lit Up With Indian Tricolour To Welcome PM Modi

PM Modi began the last leg of his two-nation tour as he arrived in Abu Dhabi earlier on Saturday for an official visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour along with UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the iconic Qasr Al Watan Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Dubai, UAE: Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa was lit up in colours of the Indian flag as a stunning light and sound show prepared to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). On Friday, the Burj put a grand light-and-sound show which displayed the Indian tricolour as well as PM Modi’s picture ahead of his official visit to the Gulf nation.

PM Modi began the last leg of his two-nation tour as he arrived in Abu Dhabi earlier on Saturday for an official visit. The Prime Minister received a warm ceremonial welcome upon his arrival at the airport. Later, he met Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the UAE.

WATCH | Dubai's Burj Khalifa displayed the colours of the Indian national flag yesterday ahead of PM Modi's official visit to the country pic.twitter.com/xQ9e7cJ6uH — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023

Expressing his gratitude for the warm welcome to the Gulf nation, PM Modi tweeted, “Grateful to Crown Prince HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for welcoming me at the airport today.”

Later in the day, PM Modi held comprehensive talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan here to further deepen the multi-faceted bilateral ties, and announced that the two countries have agreed to start trade settlement in their currencies.

In his remarks after meeting the UAE President, Modi said India-UAE trade witnessed a 20 per cent increase since the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement last year.

The Prime Minister said the agreement signed on Saturday for trade settlement in the currencies of the two countries shows the strong economic cooperation and mutual trust between the two nations.

The agreement with the UAE on trade settlement in the two countries’ currencies will boost bilateral trade and investments.

Modi said he always got the love of a brother from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“The manner in which ties between our countries have expanded, you have made a big contribution to that. Every person in India views you as a true friend,” he told the UAE President.

Modi also noted that preparations for COP-28 to be held in the UAE are going on under the UAE President’s leadership, and added that he has made up his mind to participate in the conference later this year.

Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome here at the Qasr-Al-Watan – the presidential palace – where he was greeted by the UAE President with a warm embrace. Children were seen waving the Indian tricolour as the Prime Minister inspected the guard of honour.

India and the UAE are engaged across various sectors such as trade, investments, energy, food security, science and technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and robust people-to-people ties.

(With inputs from Agencies)

