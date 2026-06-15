Watch: French President Macron shares Bollywood-style video of PM Modi’s France visit featuring ‘Aari Aari’ from Dhurandhar; Video

President Macron used the hit track "Aari Aari" from the film 'Dhuradhar: The Revenge' in a video showing the interaction with PM Modi in Nice, France.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday held talks on the West Asia situation and the Russia-Ukraine war, during the first leg of the Indian PM’s visit to France. Amid this political development, a video is being circulated across social media platforms where Macron and PM Modi’s recent visit is edited with the background music from the film ‘Dhurandhar‘. No, it is not Artificial Intelligence-generated. It was posted by Macron on his X account.

What is the viral video featuring Modi and Macron all about?

President Macron used the hit track “Aari Aari” from the film ‘Dhuradhar: The Revenge’ in a video showing the interaction with PM Modi in Nice, France. PM Modi arrived in Nice on Saturday for an official visit at the invitation of President Macron. The video has received over 611.7k views, 1k, and over 30k likes.

Also Read: ‘India’s priority is technology for humanity and human-centric innovation’: PM Modi at Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice, France

When did PM Modi visit France, and what were the key highlights of the trip?

“We Indians… hope that our friendship continues to grow even deeper,” Wrote a user. Another netizen commented, “No way, bro posted the video with the song Aari-Aari.” Earlier on Sunday, Macron congratulated PM Modi for becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister of India since its Independence.

Speaking after inaugurating the ‘Bharat Innovates 2026’ event in Nice, France, Macron described Prime Minister Modi’s presence at ‘Bharat Innovates’ as a matter of great honour for France. “Prime Minister, I would like to congratulate you for being here, but also because a few days ago you became the Prime Minister with the longest serving time since the Independence of India, this long run says a lot about your determination, the strength of your country and its wonderful…. we are very proud that you are here,” President Macron said. Recently, he even took a selfie with PM Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, highlighting the warm camaraderie between India and France. At the invitation of President Macron, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the G7 Summit in Evian, France, on June 16-17.

Building upon the Horizon 2047 Roadmap and the shared innovation journey of the two countries, India and France recognize innovation as a central driver of economic resilience, sustainable development, strategic autonomy, and technological and industrial sovereignty. Both sides agree that a strengthened innovation partnership will help unlock the full innovation potential of the two countries and contribute to solutions for global challenges.

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The two sides recognize that India’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and France’s ambition under France 2030 provide strong convergences for building a future-oriented innovation partnership, paving the way for new investment opportunities in disruptive innovations. India and France are therefore adopting the India-France Innovation Roadmap 2030 as a framework to guide their collaborative efforts towards advancing co-development in critical and emerging technologies, strengthening trusted technology ecosystems, deepening academic and research mobility, and delivering concrete outcomes for people, the planet and shared prosperity.