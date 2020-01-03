New Delhi: Us Secretary of State Michael Pompeo shared a video of Iraqis pouring on to the streets soon after the death news of Iran’s elite Quds force chief, General Qassem Soleimani, flashed. In the video, people can be seen running carrying Iraq’s national flag.

Iraqis — Iraqis — dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more. pic.twitter.com/huFcae3ap4 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 3, 2020

Not only Soleimani, Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and five others were killed in the US airstrike on Friday at Baghdad’s international airport. The attack has come days after an Iran-backed militia attacked the embassy of the United States in Baghdad. General Soleimani was a celebrated figure in Iran.

Iran slammed Washington by calling the attack “an extremely dangerous and foolish escalation.” Soon after Pentagon confirmed the killing of Soleimani, Iran Foreign Minister Javed Zarif took to Twitter saying that Washington bears responsibility for all consequences of its “rogue adventurism”.

“At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization,” the White House said in a statement later.

The Pentagon further said that Soleimani had approved the attacks the US Embassy in Baghdad that took place this week.