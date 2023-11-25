WATCH: Israeli Hostages Being Released By Hamas In Tel Aviv After Nearly 7 Weeks In Captivity

The release of the 24 captives — out of the roughly 240 taken hostage by Hamas during an assault on southern Israel on October 7 — comes after a deal between Israel and Hamas, which includes a four-day truce.

WATCH: Israeli Hostages Being Released By Hamas In Tel Aviv After Nearly 7 Weeks In Captivity

Tel Aviv: The Palestinian armed group Hamas has released 24 hostages held captive in Gaza for almost seven weeks and Israel has released 39 Palestinian prisoners, hours after an Israel-Hamas truce mediated by Qatar came into effect. Among the captives released were 13 Israelis, 10 Thai nationals, and one Filipino citizen, Majed al-Ansari, a spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry in Qatar, said on Friday.

Trending Now

The release of the 24 captives — out of the roughly 240 taken hostage by Hamas during an assault on southern Israel on October 7 — comes after a deal between Israel and Hamas, which includes a four-day truce and exchange of captives for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, took effect.

You may like to read

Visuals of hostages being released by Hamas in Tel Aviv. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirms that the released hostages are with them, and they will continue to be accompanied by IDF soldiers as they make their way to Israeli hospitals, where they will be reunited with their families.

Visuals of hostages being released by Hamas in Tel Aviv. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirms that the released hostages are with them, and they will continue to be accompanied by IDF soldiers as they make their way to Israeli hospitals, where they will be reunited with their… pic.twitter.com/q91TWKKdR6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 24, 2023

The ICRC in Israel and the occupied territories said that it transported the group of captives from Gaza to the Rafah border crossing with Egypt. “We are relieved to confirm the safe release of 24 hostages,” the ICRC wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Qatar said 39 Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli jails were released as part of the deal. Israel confirmed 39 prisoners had been released.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.