WATCH: Italian Military Jet Crashes During Exercise in Turin, 5-year-old Girl Killed

Italian news agency AGI reported that the victim's nine-year-old brother was seriously injured, while the two parents and the jet's pilot were not in life-threatening danger.

Published: September 17, 2023 3:53 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Moscow: In a horrific incident, an Italian military jet crashed in Turin during a training exercise killing a 5-year-old girl. The video of the incident has surfaced online. The visuals show the pilot ejecting moments before the jet goes up in flames after hitting the ground.

Italian news agency AGI reported that the victim’s nine-year-old brother was seriously injured, while the two parents and the jet’s pilot were not in life-threatening danger. “The ministry expresses its condolences to the family members,” Crosetto said in a statement, adding he “had made available every facility and skill for the handling of the emergency and in support of any people involved”.

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the pilot got out of the jet by jumping with a parachute. “A terrible tragedy. A prayer and a hug of heartfelt condolences,” he said.

“The ministry expresses its condolences to the family members,” Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said in a statement, adding he “had made available every facility and skill for the handling of the emergency and in support of any people involved”.


