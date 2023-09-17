WATCH: Italian Military Jet Crashes During Exercise in Turin, 5-year-old Girl Killed

Italian news agency AGI reported that the victim's nine-year-old brother was seriously injured, while the two parents and the jet's pilot were not in life-threatening danger.

Moscow: In a horrific incident, an Italian military jet crashed in Turin during a training exercise killing a 5-year-old girl. The video of the incident has surfaced online. The visuals show the pilot ejecting moments before the jet goes up in flames after hitting the ground.

Italian news agency AGI reported that the victim's nine-year-old brother was seriously injured, while the two parents and the jet's pilot were not in life-threatening danger.

ITALY :Terrible accident at Torino Airportwhere a plane from the Frecce Tricolori, the Italian patrol, crashed during rehearsals for the Air Force centenary meeting. The pilot ejected safely. #ITALY #planecrash #Torino pic.twitter.com/GyOvoyqS07 — Shivendra Pratap Singh (@vatsalshivendra) September 16, 2023

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the pilot got out of the jet by jumping with a parachute. “A terrible tragedy. A prayer and a hug of heartfelt condolences,” he said.

“The ministry expresses its condolences to the family members,” Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said in a statement, adding he “had made available every facility and skill for the handling of the emergency and in support of any people involved”.

