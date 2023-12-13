Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Bangkok Market, Black Smoke Visible for Miles

Representational image

BANGKOK: A fire at a popular open market in central Bangkok on Wednesday spewed clouds of black smoke visible from all over the Thai capital. Video footage taken from nearby buildings showed parts of two rows of covered stalls at the JODD Fairs Rama 9 market blazing fiercely as people continued to walk nearby. The market is located on a block between a major department store along a thoroughfare and an office building.

A fire broke out at JODD FAIRS night market in Rama 9 around 16:30. No reports of injuries or deaths have been received so far. Vid via @qqaeypp#Thailand #Bangkok #ไฟไหม้ #ไฟไหม้JODDFAIRS pic.twitter.com/WjC7PYTusb — Thai Enquirer (@ThaiEnquirer) December 13, 2023

An officer of the Huay Kwang district fire station said it was informed about the fire shortly before 4:30 p.m. and had it under control about 20 minutes later. He said that initial reports indicated no casualties other than a woman with minor injuries. He did not know the cause of the fire.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak to media.

The market, which is notable for its food stalls, operates at night and opens at 4 p.m., and was not crowded at the time of the blaze.

