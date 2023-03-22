Home

News

World

WATCH: Massive Tricolour Flutters High At Indian High Commission Building in London Amid Pro-Khalistan Protest

WATCH: Massive Tricolour Flutters High At Indian High Commission Building in London Amid Pro-Khalistan Protest

London’s Metropolitan Police force said a man was arrested Sunday afternoon on suspicion of violent disorder outside the diplomatic mission

The Indian national flag in the front of the Indian High Commission in London (Image: @AadeshGindodiya)

New Delhi: In a powerful message to the pro-Khalistan brigade who pulled down the Indian flag outside the Indian High Commission’s building in London, a bigger national flag was unfurled on the building by the authorities on Wednesday. To recall, the embassy on Monday had unfurled a slightly smaller flag on the building after Khalistani supporters pulled down the Tricolour outside the building.

Visuals show about a dozen embassy staff on the terrace holding a long tricolour as in a human chain.

You may like to read

#WATCH | A giant Tricolour put up by the Indian High Commission team atop the High Commission building in London, UK. pic.twitter.com/YClmrfs00u — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023

On Wednesday, Khalistan supporters protested outside the Indian high commission in London for the second time in four days. This time, however, police were present to keep protesters away from the high commission, and barricades, too, were put up to secure the building further.

According to the visual shared by news agency ANI Khalistan supporters can be seen demonstrating against the crackdown launched in India on radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, even as the British capital’s Metropolitan Police kept guard.

#WATCH | London Metropolitan Police patrols outside the Indian High Commission in London, UK. pic.twitter.com/rCId56lmdW — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023

Earlier on Monday, Windows at India’s High Commission in London and at the Consulate General of India in San Francisco were smashed during separate demonstrations by Khalistani protesters, police in both cities said.

London’s Metropolitan Police force said a man was arrested Sunday afternoon on suspicion of violent disorder outside the diplomatic mission, where two security guards were slightly injured. In San Francisco, dozens of protesters gathered outside the consulate and smashed windows with their flagpoles after a skirmish with embassy workers, a protester said.

San Francisco Police Officer Robert Rueca said in an email that embassy workers were injured, though he didn’t say how many or the extent of the injuries. Suspects fled and have not been arrested, he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.