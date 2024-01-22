WATCH: Members Of Overseas Friends Of Ram Mandir Distribute Laddoos At Times Square

Laddoos are being distributed by the members of Overseas Friends of Ram Mandir at Times Square ahead of Ayodhya's Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

New York: Members of Overseas Friends of Ram Mandir at Times Square distributed laddoos are ahead of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony, that is scheduled to take place later today. Prem Bhandari, Overseas Friends of Ram Mandir said, “We never thought that we would witness this day in this lifetime. Soon Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place. People in Times Square are also celebrating this. All this is taking place under the leadership of PM Modi… People across the world are eager for this moment…”

#WATCH | New York, US: Laddoos distributed by the members of Overseas Friends of Ram Mandir at Times Square ahead of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony, later today. pic.twitter.com/FjRGCE7a91 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

The temple town of Ayodhya is all set to welcome Lord Ram with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to participate in the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Mandir on Monday. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of the idol of Ram Lalla — the childhood form of Lord Ram — will be attended by people from all walks of life, including representatives of major spiritual and religious sects of the country, representatives of various tribal communities and prominent personalities.

The ceremony will begin at 12:20 pm, and according to the temple’s trust, it is expected to end by 1 pm. Following this, the prime minister will address the gathering.

The Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir or Ram temple has been constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height 161 feet. It is supported by a total of 392 pillars and has 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum at the temple’s ground floor, the idol of Ram Lalla has been placed.

The consecration rituals for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ started from the Saryu river on January 16 and will be completed on Monday afternoon in the ‘abhijeet muhurta’, according to the trust.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.