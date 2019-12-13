New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nephew Hassaan Niazi is a barrister who was seen attacking the hospital staff in a now-viral video. Police, it was reported, raised Hassaan’s home but he was not there. At least five patients died and several were in critical condition after hundreds of lawyers stormed and ransacked Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore. The incident took place on Wednesday.

Hassan, himself, tweeted a video of the incident and profusely apologised for his involvement.

After watching this clip I feel ashamed of myself. This is murder!!!

My support and protest was limited to initiation of legal action against the concerned doctors. I only stand for peaceful protests.

It’s sad day and I condemn my own self for supporting this protest now pic.twitter.com/Pc6FKaYypo — Hassaan Niazi (@HniaziISF) December 11, 2019



The lawyers said they attacked the doctors and medical staff to avenge an assault by doctors on a fellow advocate two weeks ago. Prime Minister Khan took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Punjab Inspector General, according to reports.

On Thursday, Pakistan police arrested 50 lawyers, including women, for the attack.

According to a Dawn report, two FIRs were lodged against 250 lawyers for the vandalism, but Hassaan was not named. The lawyers had been protesting over the alleged mistreatment of some of their colleagues by hospital staff last month, a BBC report said.