Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the state dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in the South Lawn of the White House.

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden shared some light-hearted moments as they a toast during the state dinner at the White House. With both President Biden and PM Modi being non-drinker, the former recounted his grandfather’s advice on raising a toast without alcohol.

Biden said his grandfather, Ambrose Finnegan, used to say “If you give a toast and you don’t have any alcohol in the glass, you must do it with your left hand. You all think I’m kidding. I’m not.” Meanwhile, as the translator tried to translate it into Hindi, the guests present in the audience broke into laughter.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, at the State Dinner at the White House. pic.twitter.com/r0LkOADAZ6 — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

There is one more thing left to do tonight- please join me in raising a toast. A toast to our wonderful hosts, President Biden and Jill Biden. A toast to good health, prosperity and the pursuit of happiness, liberty, equality and to the ever-lasting bonds of friendship between India and the United States: PM Modi during the official State Dinner at The White House.

#WATCH | There is one more thing left to do tonight- please join me in raising a toast. A toast to our wonderful hosts, President Biden and Jill Biden. A toast to good health, prosperity and the pursuit of happiness, liberty, equality and to the ever-lasting bonds of friendship… pic.twitter.com/s9Kow2TU2B — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the state dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in the South Lawn of the White House. Joe Biden, during a speech at the State dinner, said he had a wonderful time with PM Modi and people of both countries give strength to the partnership between US and India.

Prime Minister Modi said that the evening has become more special due to the presence of the people of the two countries.

In a special address during the State Dinner at the White House, Biden said, “Jill and I have had a wonderful time with the Prime Minster today, during your truly productive visit. Tonight we celebrate the great bonds of friendship between India and the United States.”The two leaders also raised a toast to the successful meeting that happened between them as they attended the official State dinner today (local time).

