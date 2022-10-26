Moscow: Amid the increasing tensions between Russia and the West, particularly the United States, Russia on Wednesday launched a ballistic missile as part of its nuclear drills.Also Read - India Warns Russia Against Use Of Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine

Russia launches intercontinental ballistic missile “Yars” during the exercise. pic.twitter.com/RgVacZohiD — G219_Lost (@in20im) October 26, 2022

The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday monitored drills of the country's strategic nuclear forces involving multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles adding that Putin has overseen the training of Moscow's strategic deterrence forces prepared to respond to the dangers of nuclear war. State television showed Putin supervising the exercise from the control room.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin that the drills were intended to simulate a “massive nuclear strike” by Russia in retaliation for a nuclear attack on Russia.