WATCH: Shehbaz Sharif raises Kashmir issue at UN, credits Trump for ‘timely intervention’ in India-Pakistan conflict

India has repeatedly rejected Pakistan’s assertions on Kashmir made at the UNGA forum as well as on other UN platforms, saying that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/watch-shehbaz-sharif-raises-kashmir-issue-at-un-credits-trump-for-timely-intervention-in-india-pakistan-conflict-8530130/ Copy

WATCH: Shehbaz Sharif raises Kashmir issue at UN, credits Trump for 'timely intervention' in India-Pakistan conflict (Photo from IANS)

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif used his address at the United Nations General Assembly on Friday to thank US President Donald Trump for what he described as a crucial role in stopping the 2025 military conflict between India and Pakistan. Sharif also brought up the Kashmir issue and the Indus Waters Treaty, while highlighting Pakistan’s recent diplomatic efforts involving the United States and Iran.

The Pakistani prime minister’s remarks came during the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York. His speech lasted around 23 minutes.

Sharif praised Trump for his “resolute and visionary leadership” and said the US president’s “timely intervention” had helped prevent a much bigger conflict in South Asia.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that he helped stop the India-Pakistan fighting in May 2025. He made the same claim during his UNGA speech earlier this week, saying India and Pakistan were among several conflicts he had helped bring to an end. Trump also said Pakistan’s prime minister had thanked him for helping save millions of lives.

India, however, has consistently rejected the suggestion that Washington mediated the ceasefire. New Delhi’s position has been that the understanding to stop military action was reached through direct contact between the Indian and Pakistani military authorities.

What happened during Operation Sindoor?

The 2025 confrontation followed the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed. India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, striking what it described as terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The fighting continued for several days before India and Pakistan agreed to stop military action on May 10. The two sides have since presented different accounts of the events and the role played by outside powers.

India has maintained that no third party was involved in reaching the understanding to halt military operations.

Sharif again raises Kashmir at UN

He argued that a “just and fair” settlement of the Kashmir issue was necessary to prevent another major India-Pakistan confrontation. India has repeatedly rejected Pakistan’s position on Kashmir. New Delhi maintains that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India and has opposed attempts to internationalise the issue.

India is expected to respond to Sharif’s remarks through its Right of Reply at the UN, a mechanism routinely used by member states to respond to statements made during the General Assembly debate.

Indus Waters Treaty becomes another flashpoint

Sharif also spoke strongly about water and the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), the 1960 agreement governing the use of the Indus river system by India and Pakistan.

India announced in April 2025 that it was putting the treaty in abeyance following the Pahalgam attack. Indian officials have linked the decision to concerns over cross-border terrorism and have said the arrangement cannot continue as before while Pakistan supports terrorism against India.

Pakistan has rejected India’s position and continues to argue that the treaty remains legally valid.

During his UN address, Sharif warned against what he called the “weaponisation” of water. Pakistani officials have separately said that any attempt to divert Pakistan’s water would be treated as a serious act of aggression.

The water dispute has therefore emerged as one of the major areas of tension between the two neighbouring countries following the 2025 conflict.