Colombo: A video has surfaced where protestors in Sri Lanka are shown lying down on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s bed, taking selfies, and rummaging through the drawers to purportedly search for his personal stuff. Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has reportedly fled after protesters stormed into his residence on Saturday. Protesters demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation surrounded his residence following which the top Lankan leader escaped, defence sources were quoted as saying by the news agency AFP.Also Read - Ranil Wickremesinghe Resigns as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka | Live Updates

Watch Video

Also Read - Ranil Wickremesinghe Resigns As Prime Minister Of Sri Lanka