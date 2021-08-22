Kabul: Amid reports of the anti-Taliban force gathering strength, now reports that the Taliban are on their way to attack the last Taliban-free area of Afghanistan— the Panjshir Valley has also surfaced. Several videos of the resistance forces guarding the areas around the valley and also a Panjshir commando soldier saying that they are ready to fight back in case of any attack from the insurgent group have been shared by a Twitter account named Panjsir Province that documents resistance efforts.Also Read - LIVE West Indies vs Pakistan Score And Updates 2nd Test Day 3: WI vs PAK Updates From Sabina Park

In a tweet posted hours ago, the account tweeted, "Taliban on their way to attack to #PanjshirValley. They have given 4 hours to resistance to surrender. Pray of Panjshir."

#BREAKING Taliban on their way to attack to #PanjshirValley They have given 4 hours to resistance to surrender. Pray of Panjshir 🙏 — Panjshir_Province (@PanjshirProvin1) August 22, 2021

Taliban who are going to attack to our most beloved #panjshir valley. pic.twitter.com/Ui0Z1YLOIo — Panjshir_Province (@PanjshirProvin1) August 22, 2021

#Panjshir commando soldier confirmed that they are ready to fight back incase of any attack from terrorist group #Taliban pic.twitter.com/sXJOtuynl3 — Panjshir_Province (@PanjshirProvin1) August 22, 2021

The resistance forces in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley have been working on forming a guerrilla movement to take on the Islamic fundamentalist group. A Taliban resistance is forming in Panjshir Valley under the leadership of Vice President Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Massoud, the son of a famed anti-Taliban fighter, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The Panjshir Valley has repeatedly played a decisive role in Afghanistan’s military history, as its geographical position almost completely cuts it off from the rest of the country. Panjshir, which means Five Lions from Persia, has never been conquered, either by foreigners or the Afghans. It has always been a liberated zone. The only access point to the region is through a narrow passage created by the Panjshir River, which can be easily defended militarily.

The Panjshir Valley north of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul is the final major centre of resistance to the Taliban, but experts say the fighters gathered there will struggle if the Islamist hardliners launch a full-scale attack.