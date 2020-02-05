New Delhi: What made US President Donald Trump’s third State of the Union speech significant is the timing. A day before Trump faces impeachment in the Senate, the President appeared, said America won’t look back and America’s dream has got bigger etc.

US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi is Trump’s one of the staunch critics. But she was all smiles when Trump came and stretched out her hand for a shake. Trump ditched that and instead passed a file on to her. Nancy didn’t conceal her shock either.

President Trump declines to shake Speaker Pelosi’s outstretched hand at #SOTU2020 pic.twitter.com/oB7suIxNPT — Reuters (@Reuters) February 5, 2020

Then as Trump ended his speech, Nancy tore the speech and the expressions playing on her face are unmistakable.

And Here’s What Happened in Between

America is the place where anything can happen! America is the place where anyone can rise. And here, on this land, on this soil, on this continent, the most incredible dreams come true! Our brightest discoveries are not yet known. Our most thrilling stories are not yet told. Our grandest journeys are not yet made. The American Age, the American Epic, the American Adventure, has only just begun! Our message to the terrorists is clear: you will NEVER escape American Justice. If you attack our citizens you will forfeit your life.

This is what Donald Trump said — not exactly in this order.

That’s her legacy

Speaker Pelosi just ripped up: One of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen. The survival of a child born at 21 weeks. The mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller. A service member’s reunion with his family. That’s her legacy. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 5, 2020

As the whole world saw Nancy Pelosi tearing the pages, the White House felt it right to say a thing or two about this. ‘That’s her legacy,’ it said.