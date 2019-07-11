New Delhi: A Delta Air Lines flight carrying 148 passengers and 6 crew members caught fire mid-air after one of its engines failed, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing on Wednesday.

The Delta Air Lines flight 1425 travelling from Atlanta to Baltimore was immediately diverted for an emergency landing in Raleigh, North Carolina after receiving an indication of a fault in its engine.

The incident surfaced on the internet after a passenger on board took a video of a ‘bright orange’ glow of a metal piece rattling around outside their window. The flame was followed by a loud noise which created panic among the passengers.

According to reports, passengers losing hope started sending potential goodbye texts to their loved ones. The airlines refrained from commenting about the risk to the travellers’ lives.

Flight 1425 of the Delta Air Lines used one of the oldest aircraft, MD-88, which was set to retire in 2020. The aircraft was already in a rusty condition, cramped and producing a loud noise, so much so that the airlines was willing to fast-track young pilots to fly the plane.

However, after utter chaos and panic on the flight, the Delta pilots managed to land smoothly with all its passengers safe.