WATCH: Israelis Protest Outside Defence Ministry Headquarters To Bring Hostages Home Amid War With Hamas

Israel Hamas War: It has been three weeks since Israel and Palestine have been at war and now, Israelis are protesting at the Defence Ministry Headquarters, asking the officials to bring back the hostages from Hams. Watch video.

Hamas Holds Israelis Hostage, Protests To Free them at Defence Ministry HQs (AP)

New Delhi: The decades-old Israel Palestine Conflict, which has turned into a full-fledged war, does not seem to end anytime soon; the first attack was made by the Palestinian Islamist Movement, Hamas when they fired 5000 rockets from Gaza, on Israel on October 7, 2023. Declaring a ‘war’, Israel had also begun retaliating and it has been more than three weeks since. Both sides of the war continue to attack causing grave loss to life and property at both ends; more than 8,000 people have been killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza and by Hamas attacks in Israel. Amid the raging war, the Israelis took to the streets and started protesting against the Israeli Defence Ministry Headquarters to bring back the hostages. Know more..

Israelis Protest Before Defence Ministry To Bring Back Hostages

As mentioned earlier, the Israelis are protesting at the headquarters of the Israeli Defence Ministry, as the war enters its fourth week. In Israel, Hamas has been attacking mercilessly, killing several people by entering their houses and also taking many away, especially children and women, holding them hostage. The protests have been going on by the citizens to urge the government to bring back the former’s loved ones who have been held hostage by Hamas terrorists. In a news update, Hamas said that it tried to release two captives but Israel refused to accept them, saying that it will not be responding to ‘mendacious propaganda’. The video of the protest can be seen here..

Israel PM Netanyahu Meets Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

During this war, several world leaders including UK PM Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden have met the Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Calling on the Italian PM, Netanyahu said, “We have to defeat this barbarism,” adding that this battle is between the forces of civilization and “really monstrous barbarians who murdered, mutilated, raped, beheaded, and burned innocent people, babies, and grandmothers.” “This is a test, a test of civilization, and we will win. And we expect all the countries that lined up to fight ISIS, to line up and fight Hamas because Hamas is the new ISIS,” the Israeli PM’s office posted from its handle on social media platform X.

Meloni assured Netanyahu of Italy’s support for Israel. “We defend the rights of Israel of defending itself… for its people. We absolutely understand that terrorism has to be fought, and we believe that you are able to do that in the best way, and we are different from those terrorists,” the Italian PM said.

Invoking his old address at the UN, during which he drew a parallel between Hamas and ISIS, the Israeli PM’s office posted on X, “Hamas, as I said in the UN ten years ago, almost a decade ago, Hamas is ISIS. People didn’t believe me. Now they know it’s actually worse than ISIS, as President Biden said, and Chancellor Scholz said that Hamas are the new Nazis. The world united to fight the Nazis. The civilised world united to fight ISIS. And now, the civilised world should stand with us as we defeat ISIS. This is our goal.”

(Inputs from ANI)

