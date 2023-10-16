Home

News

‘I’m Too Young, Don’t Take Me..’: Israeli Mother Cries Her Heart Out Narrating Last Phone Call With Sons

‘I’m Too Young, Don’t Take Me..’: Israeli Mother Cries Her Heart Out Narrating Last Phone Call With Sons

Israel Palestine Conflict: An Israeli mother cries her heart out as she narrates the last phone conversation with her two sons who have been held hostage by the Hamas Terrorists. She remembers how her younger son requested to the Hamas terrorists, 'I'm Too Young, Don't Take Me..' Watch Video

Hamas Holds Sons Hostage, Mother Cries

New Delhi: The decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine has turned into a full-fledged war after the Hamas Terrorists attacked Israel with 5000 rockets from Gaza, on October 7, 2023. Along with Hamas’ attacks, Israel also began retaliation turning the attacks into a war and killing more than 1000 people, injuring more than 3,600, on both sides. Several stories of murder, kidnapping, molestation and being held hostage are coming in from the ground; they are all equally heartbreaking. An Israeli woman, Renana Gome has cried her heart out as she has narrated how both her sons tried to resist the Hamas terrorists from entering the house but could not and were then held hostage by the terrorists. The lady’s younger son who is 12-years-old, had requested the Hamas terrorists, ‘I’m Too Young, Don’t Take Me..’ Renana Gome has narrated her phone calls with her sons during these testing times and how she does not even know if they (her sons) are eating, sleeping, are together, tortured or even alive..

Trending Now

Israeli Woman Narrates Last Phone Call With Sons

Renana Gome, whose sons have been held hostage by the Hamas terrorists, says, ‘…. on October 7, the attack starts, 2 hours passed by. Phone calls every couple of minutes from my boys, they were scared. There were calls from other members of the community saying that the terrorists were walking around freely and trying to get into houses. My boys told me that they heard gunshots outside the house…’

You may like to read

#WATCH | Tel Aviv, Israel: Renana Gome seeks help to reunite with her two sons taken hostages by Hamas, says, “… (on October 7) The attack starts, 2 hours passed by. Phone calls every couple of minutes from my boys, they were scared. There were calls from other members of the… pic.twitter.com/YlVxvqL3UJ — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2023

Boys Tried To Stop Terrorists From Entering, Requested To Not Take Them

Renana Gome narrates that on the phone, she heard some people speaking Arabic, opening the door. After that, she heard that her eldest 16-year-old boy was holding the door, and they (terrorists) had a hard time opening the door but they did… She further says, ‘They snapped my two boys out of their bedroom and dragged them into Gaza. The last thing I heard was my youngest, only 12, saying ‘I am too young, don’t take me.’..

And they took them and I have heard nothing from them since… This is a nightmare… Somewhere in Gaza, I don’t know if they (my sons) are eating, sleeping, tortured, together or alive… Our whole community is gone…’

Hamas Terrorists Had Head Cameras To Stream Destruction On Social Media

Further in the video, Renana Gome talks about how the Hamas terrorists had head cameras. She says, ‘These people had cameras so that they could put it on Instagram and Facebook and celebrate the murder and destruction… They destroyed everything…’

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES