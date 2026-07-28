Video: Man stabs 3 women, one of them pregnant, in Paris, says ‘Allah commanded me’ when caught

France's National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office (PNAT) is closely monitoring the case, although officials have not yet confirmed whether it is being treated as a terrorist attack.

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(Image: Screengrab @LibertyPinnacle)

At least three people were injured after a man armed with knives attacked pedestrians in Paris on Monday morning, French authorities said. The suspect was arrested at the scene, and investigators are still trying to determine the motive behind the attack. The incident took place at around 11:30 am local time in northwestern Paris. According to French media, the attacker was carrying two kitchen knives and targeted people walking on the street. All three victims were taken to hospital, with two reported to be in critical condition.

An off-duty police officer nearby quickly overpowered and detained the suspect before additional police teams arrived.

Read more: Ranveer Singh says Aditya Chopra was adamant to shoot in Paris despite the terror attacks

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the man had only given his identity verbally and was making confusing and inconsistent statements during questioning. He urged people not to jump to conclusions about the motive, saying the investigation was still at an early stage.

France’s National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT) is closely monitoring the case, although officials have not yet confirmed whether it is being treated as a terrorist attack.

Videos of the incident have been widely shared on social media. In one clip, the suspect can allegedly be heard saying, “It is Allah who commanded me,” while being restrained by police. Authorities have not confirmed the authenticity or significance of the statement.

A man was arrested after stabbing three women in a random knife attack near Porte de Clichy in Paris, France. Some of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/dCENrnYlTw — Liberty Pinnacle (@LibertyPinnacle) July 28, 2026

The Paris attack came just a day after a deadly assault in Berlin, Germany.

On Saturday evening, a man drove a van into a crowd near Tiergarten Park, close to the city’s Christopher Street Day Pride celebrations. He then allegedly got out of the vehicle and attacked people with what police believe was a machete. The attack left one woman dead and 29 others injured.

German police later tracked down the suspect in Berlin’s Spandau district on Sunday evening. According to officials, the man allegedly charged at officers with a bladed weapon, after which police opened fire, killing him.

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said investigators suspect the Berlin attack was an Islamist terrorist attack, though the investigation is still ongoing.